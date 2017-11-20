Bulgarian president says anti-Russian rhetoric is not in Europe’s interests

SOFIA, November 20. /TASS/. Warlike rhetoric against Russia is doing no good to the European Union, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said in an interview with Euractiv posted on Monday.

"Do you think warlike rhetoric against Russia is in our interest? It exacerbates tension, it raises the risk and divides the continent just when we have to stand united against global terrorism, the invasion of radical Islam, the rise of confrontation," he said.

"[German] Chancellor [Angela] Merkel recently said we cannot talk about security in Europe without Russia. Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel very rightly pointed out that we should stop talking about Russia and that we should start talking to Russia," he reminded.

"I am in favour of dialogue, not confrontation," he stressed. "Bulgarians have deep historical ties with the Russian people, and Bulgaria can help with this dialogue."