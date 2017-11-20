Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Serbian parliament speaker says no plans to impose sanctions on Russia

World
November 20, 17:36 UTC+3 BELGRADE

Belgrade has no plans to join anti-Russian sanctions, says the parliament speaker

Share
1 pages in this article
President of National Assembly of Serbia Maja Gojkovic

President of National Assembly of Serbia Maja Gojkovic

© EPA/ARMANDO BABANI

BELGRADE, November 20. /TASS/. Belgrade has not imposed sanctions on Moscow and has no plans to do that, President of Serbia’s National Assembly Maja Gojkovic said at a joint press conference with Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Chairperson Valentina Matviyenko on Monday.

Read also

Serbian defense chief blasts US ‘ultimatum’ to choose between Russia or West

"I thank Ms Matviyenko for her visit, which points to the development of our relations in every field, including the parliamentary sphere," Gojkovic said. "We have discussed our political and economic relations. I informed Ms. Matviyenko about our position on sanctions saying that Serbia has not imposed any sanctions on Russia so far and will not do that in the future," she added.

The president of Serbia’s National Assembly also expressed gratitude to Russia "for its principled position on the Kosovo issue, respect for Serbia’s territorial integrity and steps to prevent Pristina’s accession into international organizations."

Gojkovic also spoke out against sanctions on Russia imposed by the Council of Europe, pointing out that "sanctions lead to an impasse, while dialogue may help find a way out of conflicts."

A delegation of the Russian Federation Council, headed by Valentina Matviyenko, is currently on an official visit to Serbia. The delegation members are scheduled to meet with the country’s leadership and address a plenary meeting of the National Assembly. Bilateral issues, the situation in the region, parliamentary contacts and ways to strengthen regional ties will be discussed during the visit.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Sanctions vs. Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Navy keeping close eye on French stealth frigate in Black Sea — source
2
Saudi Arabia eyeing newest Russian aircraft
3
Russia’s latest rocket and artillery systems
4
Russia to float out latest missile corvette on November 24
5
Nuclear energy for the Arctic: Solutions from Russian engineers
6
Equipping Russian ground forces with Iskander-M systems 80% complete — defense ministry
7
Armed robbers steal 30 kg of gold in Ukraine’s Zhitomir Region
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама