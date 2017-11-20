Serbian parliament speaker says no plans to impose sanctions on Russia

BELGRADE, November 20. /TASS/. Belgrade has not imposed sanctions on Moscow and has no plans to do that, President of Serbia’s National Assembly Maja Gojkovic said at a joint press conference with Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Chairperson Valentina Matviyenko on Monday.

"I thank Ms Matviyenko for her visit, which points to the development of our relations in every field, including the parliamentary sphere," Gojkovic said. "We have discussed our political and economic relations. I informed Ms. Matviyenko about our position on sanctions saying that Serbia has not imposed any sanctions on Russia so far and will not do that in the future," she added.

The president of Serbia’s National Assembly also expressed gratitude to Russia "for its principled position on the Kosovo issue, respect for Serbia’s territorial integrity and steps to prevent Pristina’s accession into international organizations."

Gojkovic also spoke out against sanctions on Russia imposed by the Council of Europe, pointing out that "sanctions lead to an impasse, while dialogue may help find a way out of conflicts."

A delegation of the Russian Federation Council, headed by Valentina Matviyenko, is currently on an official visit to Serbia. The delegation members are scheduled to meet with the country’s leadership and address a plenary meeting of the National Assembly. Bilateral issues, the situation in the region, parliamentary contacts and ways to strengthen regional ties will be discussed during the visit.