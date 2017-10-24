Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Serbian defense chief blasts US ‘ultimatum’ to choose between Russia or West

World
October 24, 12:49 UTC+3 BELGRADE

The US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs said Serbia would have to choose between Russia or the West rather than sit on the fence

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

BELGRADE, October 24. /TASS/. Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin has lambasted ‘hostile’ remarks by US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Hoyt Brian Yee who said that Belgrade will have to make a choice between Russia and the West.

Read also

Russia stands by promise to deliver six MiG-29 fighter jets to Serbia

"Undoubtedly, this is the heaviest public and very undiplomatic pressure on our country and goes against our right to make our own decisions," the minister said in a statement circulated by the TANJUG news agency. "This is not a statement made by a friend or a person respecting Serbia, respecting our right to decide independently. Serbia makes its decisions on its own, without paying attention to the importance of those who believe that they can decide for us."

Hoyt Brian Yee, US Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs, said speaking at the 17th Serbian Economic Summit on Monday that Serbia would have to choose between Russia and the West rather than sit on the fence, if it wants to join the EU. The State Department official cited Croatia and Montenegro as an example and noted that, although the Balkans had gone a long way after the wars of the 1990s, stability and security cannot be taken for granted. In his view, there is a positive trend, but the risk of further conflicts lingers.

His remarks were Washington’s first public criticism of Belgrade’s policy of building good relations with the West, Russia and China. The West earlier exerted pressure on Serbia behind the scenes, saying, according to members of the Serbian Cabinet, that Belgrade should end cultivating ties with Russia, join the anti-Russian sanctions and close the Russian-Serbian humanitarian center in Nis.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syrian troops seize militant arms depot containing latest weapons made in NATO countries
2
Serbian defense chief blasts US ‘ultimatum’ to choose between Russia or West
3
US spy aircraft fly at 10-15 km distance from Russia’s south border
4
Regiment of S-400 to enter duty in Sevastopol in February 2018
5
Russia, Philippines sign contract for delivery of RPG-7B grenade launchers
6
Kremlin urges public to avoid tinging Ekho Moskvy attack with political intrigue
7
Russian ‘It Girl’ candidate wants to change the rules of the game in 2018 election
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама