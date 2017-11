MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe has agreed to step down after 37 years in power, France Presse said on Sunday, citing a source close to the president.

Earlier, Reuters reported that Zimbabwe’s ruling party, the Zimbabwe African National Union - Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF), had called on Mugabe to resign by noon on Monday. Otherwise, it had said an impeachment process would be launched.

Earlier in the day, the party sacked Mugabe as its leader and appointed former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa in his place. The party said it would nominate Mnangagwa as presidential candidate. Apart from that, it is planned to amend the country’s constitution.