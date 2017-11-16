Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Zimbabwe’s top brass unlikely to govern the country — analyst

World
November 16, 16:34 UTC+3 MOSCOW

In conformity with the African Union charter, forcible seizure of power cannot be recognized

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. It is very unlikely Zimbabwe’s top brass will take power in the country, an expert of the discussion club Valdai, Vladimir Shubin, told TASS on Thursday.

"The countries that alongside Zimbabwe are affiliated with the Southern African Development Community and its current leader, South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma have dispatched their representatives to Harare," he said.

"Under the rules effective in the SADC and the African Union forcible seizure of power is not recognized. One may well expect that the military will not lead the country."

Shubin recalled that Russia and Zimbabwe shared friendly relation

Read also

Russia suggests Asian, African developing countries be admitted to UN Security Council

s and had major plans for cooperation in the economy, in the first place, in the mining industry.

"It is to be hoped that the latest events in Zimbabwe, however dramatic, will bring about greater stability, which will allow for more successful bilateral cooperation in the future," he said.

On Wednesday, Zimbabwe’s top brass put in custody President Robert Mugabe and his family and Finance Minister Ignatius Chombo, blocked the roads leading to the buildings of the government, parliament and courts in Harare and seized the studios of the state television and radio broadcasting corporation. Military officials said that it was not a military coup by all means and their actions were aimed against "criminals" in the president’s entourage.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Borei-class advanced submarines
2
Czech president slams EU’s double standards on Crimea as ‘bad practice’
3
Lavrov plays down chances of passing US draft resolution on Syria's JIM mandate
4
Kremlin declines to comment on PM Medvedev’s possible presidential bid
5
Russian bombers deliver massive strike against IS terrorists near Syria’s Abu Kamal
6
Press review: NATO races to woo Serbia and Afghanistan to shed its Soviet past
7
Russia will inevitably retaliate against new Canada’s sanctions - embassy
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама