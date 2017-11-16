Zimbabwe’s top brass unlikely to govern the country — analyst

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. It is very unlikely Zimbabwe’s top brass will take power in the country, an expert of the discussion club Valdai, Vladimir Shubin, told TASS on Thursday.

"The countries that alongside Zimbabwe are affiliated with the Southern African Development Community and its current leader, South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma have dispatched their representatives to Harare," he said.

"Under the rules effective in the SADC and the African Union forcible seizure of power is not recognized. One may well expect that the military will not lead the country."

Shubin recalled that Russia and Zimbabwe shared friendly relation

s and had major plans for cooperation in the economy, in the first place, in the mining industry.

"It is to be hoped that the latest events in Zimbabwe, however dramatic, will bring about greater stability, which will allow for more successful bilateral cooperation in the future," he said.

On Wednesday, Zimbabwe’s top brass put in custody President Robert Mugabe and his family and Finance Minister Ignatius Chombo, blocked the roads leading to the buildings of the government, parliament and courts in Harare and seized the studios of the state television and radio broadcasting corporation. Military officials said that it was not a military coup by all means and their actions were aimed against "criminals" in the president’s entourage.