Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia suggests Asian, African developing countries be admitted to UN Security Council

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 20, 6:30 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS

"It will ensure well-balanced and well-considered character of future resolutions of the Council," Russia’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vladimir Safronkov said

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

UNITED NATIONS, July 20. /TASS/. Developing countries of Asia and Africa are to be the first to be admitted to the extended United Nations Security Council, Russia’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vladimir Safronkov said on Wednesday.

"We believe that developing countries of Africa and Asia should enjoy priority rights to be granted seats in the Security Council. We are confident that these countries have enough potential to make a weighty contribution to efforts aimed at ensuring international peace and security. And what is most important, it will ensure well-balanced and well-considered character of future resolutions of the Council," he said at a General Assembly meeting dedicated to issues of the Security Council reforms.

According to Safronkov, the issue of the Security Council reform is one of the most important of the United Nations agenda as it concerns "a body, which under the United Nations Charter bears principal responsibility for maintaining international peace and security." At the same time, he noted that there are "considerable gaps" in positions of the states, which surfaced during the latest session of inter-governmental talks.

"Bearing in mind the enormous political significance of the issue of the Security Council reform," the United Nations member states should find a solution that "would enjoy much bigger support of the member states than formally required two thirds of votes," he said. "A consensus-based solution would be the best option. This work should be done in a calm, transparent and inclusive atmosphere, without artificially set time limits." The Russian diplomat called to refrain from seeking to impose initiatives, which "do not enjoy universal support."

Intergovernmental talks on reforming the United Nations Security Council have been underway for years but the countries are failing to reach common grounds on key issues, such as an optimal composition of the Security Council, the number of its permanent and non-permanent members, and vetoing procedures. Among the most probable candidates for permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council are Brazil, Germany, India, South Africa, and Japan.

On Wednesday, the General Assembly passed a resolution on immediate resumption of the intragovernmental talks on Security Council reforms and on including this matter on the agenda of the 72nd session of the General Assembly that starts in September.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to supply big batch of tanks to Iraq, confirms Russian presidential aide
2
Kremlin baffled by media reports about Putin-Trump undisclosed meeting
3
Russia to offer MiG-35 planes at India’s tender for light fighter jets
4
Press review: Russia wants unconditional property return and Kiev replies to Malorossiya
5
Russian defense contractor to supply 12 fifth-generation fighters in pre-production batch
6
Russia to complete R&D work on 5th-generation fighter jet in 2019
7
Russian hi-tech firm offers advanced reconnaissance drone for export
TOP STORIES
Реклама