Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Saakashvili pledges to begin ‘popular impeachment’ in Ukraine on December 3.

World
November 19, 19:14 UTC+3 KIEV

Apart from that, Saakashvili said he is ready to come at the head of Ukraine’s new government, if need be

Share
1 pages in this article

KIEV, November 19. /TASS/. Mikhail Saakashvili, the former Georgian president and ex-governor of Ukraine’s Odessa who now leads the Ukrainian opposition Movement of New Forces, has called on protesters rallying in front of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada, or national parliament, in central Kiev on Sunday to organize ‘popular impeachment’ of the president on December 3.

"December 3 will be the beginning of ‘popular impeachment.’ Before December 3, we will continue to do what we have started to do," he said. "December 3 is Day X for all of us. Let us get organized. I will be travelling across the country to raise people peacefully."

Apart from that, Saakashvili said he is ready to come at the head of Ukraine’s new government, if need be.

"Ukraine urgently needs new authorities, a new government. We must form that government together. I am ready to do it together with you," he said. "I am ready to take the leadership of this process with you, I am ready to come at the head of this government, if need be."

Since October 17, protesters have camped outside the Ukrainian parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, demanding the adoption of laws on stripping MPs of immunity, setting up an anti-corruption tribunal, amending the election legislation, and the law on impeaching the president.

On October 20, Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko said that the real goal of the organizers of protests is to destabilize the situation in Ukraine. Furthermore, according to Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Yuri Lutsenko, Saakashvili and his supporters are plotting a state coup and receive financing from abroad.

Saakashvili promised earlier to organize rallies in front of the Verkhovna Rada each Sunday.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Miss Russia-2017 says not disappointed by results of Miss World pageant
2
Lavrov slams Haley’s remark about impossibility to reach Russia's envoy as fake diplomacy
3
Eurasian Economic Union close to signing free trade zone agreement with China
4
Russian scientists concoct non-addictive painkiller more effective than morphine
5
Syrian army clashes with Islamic State in Abu Kamal — SANA
6
Russia starts T-90S main battle tank deliveries to Iraq
7
US directly supports IS terrorists in Syria — Russian Defense Ministry
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама