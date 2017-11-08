Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Saakashvili calls to launch impeachment of Ukraine’s president next month

World
November 08, 1:27 UTC+3 KIEV

The former governor of the Odessa region, suggested holding another march on November 12 calling for passing the laws on the anti-corruption court and impeachment

Share
1 pages in this article
Mikhail Saakashvili

Mikhail Saakashvili

© EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

KIEV, November 8. /TASS/. Mikhail Saakashvili, the former Georgian president turned Ukrainian opposition figure, has vowed to launch the process of "people’s impeachment" of Ukraine’s president in case of the lawmakers’ inaction.

"The key demand at this stage is the law on the impeachment of Ukraine’s president…If they (the lawmakers) fail to do that, I suggest launching the process of people’s impeachment starting from December 3 - let people do that," Saakashvili said.

Saakashvili, who is also former governor of the Odessa region, suggested holding another march on November 12 calling for passing the laws on the anti-corruption court and impeachment.

"Next week, the Verkhovna Rada will hold sessions. Let them see that there are a lot of us, and we are not lagging behind. We won’t stand, we will walk near them. Our numbers will grow," he said.

Since October 17, protesters have camped outside the Ukrainian parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, demanding the adoption of laws on stripping MPs of immunity, setting up the anti-corruption court, amending the election legislation, and the law on impeaching the president.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Top brass elaborates on Russian military's 'one target, one bomb' principle in Syria
2
Russian troops receive 16 regiment sets of S-400 air defense missile systems over 5 years
3
Ukraine introduces sanctions against 18 Russian companies
4
Brent oil prices may rise even more on news from Saudi Arabia, experts forecast
5
Takata Encourages Creditors to Visit TKRestructuring.com/PPIC Website
6
Russia's top diplomat stresses US 'responsible' for Ukrainian leadership's behavior
7
Russia’s new Soyuz-5 carrier rocket to fully replace Proton launchers by lift capacity
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама