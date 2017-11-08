Saakashvili calls to launch impeachment of Ukraine’s president next month

Report on Syria chemical attacks probe ‘deeply disappointing’ - Russian diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 08, 3:43
KIEV, November 8. /TASS/. Mikhail Saakashvili, the former Georgian president turned Ukrainian opposition figure, has vowed to launch the process of "people’s impeachment" of Ukraine’s president in case of the lawmakers’ inaction.
"The key demand at this stage is the law on the impeachment of Ukraine’s president…If they (the lawmakers) fail to do that, I suggest launching the process of people’s impeachment starting from December 3 - let people do that," Saakashvili said.
Saakashvili, who is also former governor of the Odessa region, suggested holding another march on November 12 calling for passing the laws on the anti-corruption court and impeachment.
"Next week, the Verkhovna Rada will hold sessions. Let them see that there are a lot of us, and we are not lagging behind. We won’t stand, we will walk near them. Our numbers will grow," he said.
Since October 17, protesters have camped outside the Ukrainian parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, demanding the adoption of laws on stripping MPs of immunity, setting up the anti-corruption court, amending the election legislation, and the law on impeaching the president.