Saakashvili says ready to come at head of Ukrainian government

KIEV, November 19. /TASS/. Mikhail Saakashvili, the former Georgian president and ex-governor of Ukraine’s Odessa who now leads the Ukrainian opposition Movement of New Forces, said on Sunday he is ready to become Ukraine’s prime minister, if need be.

Earlier, Saakashvili has repeatedly said he is not after any posts in Ukraine.

"Ukraine urgently needs new authorities, a new government. We must form that government together. I am ready to do it together with you," he said at a rally in front of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada, or national parliament. "I am ready to take the leadership of this process with you, I am ready to come at the head of this government, if need be."

Since October 17, protesters have camped outside the Ukrainian parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, demanding the adoption of laws on stripping MPs of immunity, setting up an anti-corruption tribunal, amending the election legislation, and the law on impeaching the president.

On October 20, Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko said that the real goal of the organizers of protests is to destabilize the situation in Ukraine. Furthermore, according to Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Yuri Lutsenko, Saakashvili and his supporters are plotting a state coup and receive financing from abroad.

Saakashvili promised earlier to organize rallies in front of the Verkhovna Rada each Sunday.