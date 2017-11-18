Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukrainian military fire more than 250 shells, mines on Lugansk Republic

World
November 18, 15:46 UTC+3 LUGANSK

The situation in the republic has a tendency for aggravation, the militia’s spokesman Andrei Marochko told Luganskinformcenter on Saturday

Share
1 pages in this article

LUGANSK, November 18. /TASS/. Units of the Ukrainian military over past 24 hours fired on territory of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) more than 250 shells and mines, the militia’s spokesman Andrei Marochko told Luganskinformcenter on Saturday.

"Under fire were positions of our units in Kalinovo, Sokolniki, Zhelobok, Dolgoye, Prishib and Logvinovo," he said. "The Ukrainian Armed Forces used 120 and 82mm mortars, weapons of infantry fighting vehicles, antiaircraft systems, grenade launchers and small arms."

The situation in the republic has a tendency for aggravation, he added.

Earlier on Saturday, the republic’s defense authority reported the Ukrainian military twelve times had violated ceasefire within 24 hours.

Since the fall of 2014, participants in the Contact Group on East Ukrainian settlement have announced about a dozen of ceasefire deals. On June 24, the so-called "harvest ceasefire" came into effect - it was expected to hold until the end of August. However, shelling incidents continued to happen.

On August 23, the Contact Group members declared a "back-to-school" ceasefire in Donbass starting from August 25. However, on that very day, defense authorities of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk Republics reported that their territories had come under shelling from positions of the Ukrainian troops. Kiev, in turn, has been accusing the republics of violating the ceasefire.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis Eastern Ukraine
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Six Russian Tu-22M3 bombers hit Islamic State facilities near Syria’s Abu Kamal
2
Russia's latest radar aircraft performs debut flight - designer
3
Russian senator warns US defense bill will have devastating consequences
4
Mexico wants to have strong relations with EAEU - foreign minister
5
Russian defense firm tests heavy motorbike at Formula One race track in Sochi
6
Russia’s advanced Su-35S fighter jet: premier performance over Syrian skies
7
Ukrainian military fire more than 250 shells, mines on Lugansk Republic
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама