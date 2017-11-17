Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Outcome of UN SC vote to have no impact on Geneva talks — Russian envoy

World
November 17, 7:51 UTC+3 UN

Earlier on Thursday, Russia vetoed the US-backed draft resolution on extending the UN-OPCW investigative mission in Syria in its present form

Share
1 pages in this article

UN, November 17. /TASS/. The outcome of Thursday’s UN Security Council vote on the mission to Syria will have no impact on reconciliation talks in Geneva, Russia’s UN envoy Vasily Nebenzya told reporters.

"I don’t think so. Geneva is another matter," he told reporters. "We pin great hopes [on the success of the talks] and wish good luck to the [UN Secretary General’s] special envoy [Staffan de Mistura]. We are trying to be useful in that direction."

Read also

UN Security Council rejects Russian draft on Syria chemical probe

Earlier on Thursday, Russia vetoed the US-backed draft resolution on extending in its present form the mandate of the the Joint Investigative Mechanism (JIM) of the United Nations and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to investigate chemical incidents in Syria. The Russian document, introducing improvements to the mission’s work, failed to get the required number of votes.

During the UN Security Council session, US permanent representative to the UN, Nikki Haley claimed that after Russia blocked the US resolution, it cannot be seen as a reliable partner in the search for the Syrian solution. She also questioned Russia’s initiative on holding a pan-Syrian conference in Sochi, adding that after Russia vetoed the US document its proposal cannot be taken seriously.

The eighth round of intra-Syrian talks under the UN aegis is scheduled to begin on November 28. De Mistura earlier said the discussion will focus on organizing elections and drafting the country’s new constitution. The previous round of talks, which gathered representatives of the Syrian government and three opposition groups (the Cairo, Moscow and Riyadh groups), took place in July.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian bombers deliver massive strike against IS terrorists near Syria’s Abu Kamal
2
Russia’s upgraded Tu-160 strategic bomber to make debut flight in February 2018
3
Press review: NATO races to woo Serbia and Afghanistan to shed its Soviet past
4
Russian tennis chief: Sharapova unlikely to team up with national squad next year
5
Russian embassy requests UK universities to provide data on Russia's meddling in Brexit
6
Russian embassy asks UK universities for info on Russian meddling in Brexit
7
Russia, Saudi Arabia sign air defense contracts
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама