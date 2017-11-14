Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Struggle with terrorism no carte blanche for military presence in Syria — diplomat

November 14, 23:47 UTC+3 GENEVA

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said the UN does not have the right of this kind

GENEVA, November 14. /TASS/. Struggle with terrorist groupings does not mean that separate nations or coalitions have a carte blanche for military presence in Syria, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov told reporters on Tuesday.

Only the Syrian authorities have the power to determine, the armed units from which countries they should invite to their territory, while the UN does not have the right of this kind, he said.

"Struggle with terrorist grouping doesn’t mean in any way some or other countries or their coalitions get a carte blanche for military presence on the Syrian territory.

