GENEVA, November 14. /TASS/. Syrian National Dialogue Congress will take place in Sochi at the beginning of December, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said on Tuesday after talks with the special envoy for the UN Secretary General for Syria, Staffan de Mistura.

"We informed the Secretary General about the forthcoming National Dialogue Congress," he said.

"This event will take place approximately at the beginning of December."