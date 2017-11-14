Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Iran earthquake death toll reaches 530

World
November 14, 16:55 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Mehr news agency reports at least 7,500 people injured

© REUTERS/Tasnim News

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. At least 530 people have been killed by a strong earthquake in western Iran, the Mehr news agency reported on Tuesday. According to the agency, 7,500 people suffered injuries.

Death toll from earthquake on Iran-Iraq border exceeds 350 — media

Earlier media reports mentioned 445 victims of the earthquake.

A strong earthquake hit the Iran-Iraq border region late on Sunday. Its epicenter was 200 kilometers northeast from the Iraqi capital of Baghdad and 100 kilometers west from the Iranian city of Kermanshah. The region was initially struck by two tremors with magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.3, followed by numerous aftershocks, which were also felt in Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Israel.

The earthquake affected a total of 1,650 towns and settlements in seven Iranian provinces. As many as 12,000 homes were destroyed with about the same number suffering significant damage. Tuesday was declared a day of mourning in Iran.

