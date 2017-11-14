Iran earthquake death toll reaches 530

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. At least 530 people have been killed by a strong earthquake in western Iran, the Mehr news agency reported on Tuesday. According to the agency, 7,500 people suffered injuries.

Earlier media reports mentioned 445 victims of the earthquake.

A strong earthquake hit the Iran-Iraq border region late on Sunday. Its epicenter was 200 kilometers northeast from the Iraqi capital of Baghdad and 100 kilometers west from the Iranian city of Kermanshah. The region was initially struck by two tremors with magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.3, followed by numerous aftershocks, which were also felt in Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Israel.

The earthquake affected a total of 1,650 towns and settlements in seven Iranian provinces. As many as 12,000 homes were destroyed with about the same number suffering significant damage. Tuesday was declared a day of mourning in Iran.