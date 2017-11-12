Russia, China support Philippines in fighting terrorism, drugs - President Duterte

MANILA, November 12. /TASS/. Russia and China support Philippine’s efforts in fighting terrorism and drug crimes, the republic’s President Rodrigo Duterte said in a comment on his contacts with leaders of those countries at the APEC summit in Vietnam.

On returning to Manila on Sunday, Duterte told reporters about his meetings with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and China’s President Xi Jinping. The relations have great prospects, he said, adding the meetings with them were fruitful.

Russia and China, he continued, support openly our fighting terrorism and drugs.

It was very easy to discuss this topic with them, as they also suffer the drug disaster, he added.

One of key priorities in the Philippine president’s home policies is fighting drug crimes. The West and human rights activists have been criticizing the methods he is using.