Geneva talks should be the only platform for Syrian settlement - State Department

World
November 12, 3:25 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

According to the official, the United States supports the initiative to create de-escalation zones

WASHINGTON, November 12. /TASS/. The Geneva talks should be an exclusive platform for the political process of the Syrian settlement, a high-ranked official of the US State Department said Saturday, adding that Washington sees no place for the Syrian President Bashar Assad in the country’s future state system.

According to the official, the United States supports the initiative to create de-escalation zones.

Presidents of Russia and the US, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, approved a Joint Statement on Syria following a short meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Vietnam’s Da Nang on Saturday. The document prepared by experts of the two countries was finally endorsed on Saturday by the country’s top diplomats, Sergei Lavrov and Rex Tillerson. Presidents confirmed determination to defeat the IS (Islamic State terrorist organization, outlawed in Russia - TASS) in Syria, and agreed to convene the existing military communication channels for ensuring security of the Russian and US forces and to avoid dangerous incidents involving partner forces tackling the IS.

