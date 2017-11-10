Back to Main page
White House official rejects reports on weapons supplies to Kiev

World
November 10, 8:41 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

Earlier US media reported that Washington decided to supply weapons to Ukraine

WASHINGTON, November 10. /TASS/. A White House official strongly rejected an earlier US media report that Washington has made a decision to start supplying Ukraine with weapons.

The high-ranking official, accompanying US President Donald Trump during his Asian tour, told TASS the report was absolutely untrue.

Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing a number of unnamed US officials, that the White House agreed in principle to deliver lethal weapons to Ukraine, including the FGM-148 Javelin man-portable fire-and-forget anti-tank missiles.

