White House official rejects reports on weapons supplies to Kiev

WASHINGTON, November 10. /TASS/. A White House official strongly rejected an earlier US media report that Washington has made a decision to start supplying Ukraine with weapons.
The high-ranking official, accompanying US President Donald Trump during his Asian tour, told TASS the report was absolutely untrue.
Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing a number of unnamed US officials, that the White House agreed in principle to deliver lethal weapons to Ukraine, including the FGM-148 Javelin man-portable fire-and-forget anti-tank missiles.