Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian diplomat warns against weapons supplies to Ukraine

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 26, 12:47 UTC+3

The US defense secretary earlier said Washington plans to expand cooperation with Ukraine in the military sphere

Share
1 pages in this article
© Stepan Petrenko/TASS

MOSCOW, September 26./TASS/. The US decision to supply weapons to Ukraine will only add fuel to the fire, and Washington is well aware of this, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s department for issues of non-proliferation and arms control, Mikhail Ulyanov, told a news conference on Tuesday.

"This decision will be equal to an attempt to add fuel to the fire," the diplomat said. "I think that even in the US administration many people understand this. That is why such supplies have not been made as of yet," he added.

Read also

Putin warns lethal weapons to Ukraine won’t change situation, but casualties will rise

Kremlin hopes US will take hard look at Ukraine’s civil war in talks on weapons supplies

Poroshenko demands Russia be excluded from Donbass peacekeeping mission

Kremlin slams attempts to brand Russia as aggressor while discussing UN mission to Donbass

"If the US changes policy on this trajectory, this can be fraught with a serious escalation for no reason at all. Nothing that goes on in Ukraine necessitates at least the slightest need for such dangerous moves," he stressed.

At the end of August, U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis said at a news conference he addressed together with Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko that the U.S. would expand cooperation with Ukraine in the military sphere and therefore it would consider possible supplies of lethal weapons.

He said he would inform the Ukrainian leadership on the details of recommendations to the U.S. Administration.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier the possible supplies of lethal weapons would not change the situation in eastern Ukraine, which is plagued by an armed civil conflict, but would propel the number of victims there.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian army puts up bridge in record time to deploy heavy arms, aid across Euphrates
2
Russian army to get bulk of Terminator armored vehicles in 2018
3
Press review: Why the US closed its base in Syria and EU aid to Donbass resumes
4
Embassy of Spain evacuated in Moscow due to bomb scare
5
Expert says North Korea won’t test thermonuclear warhead in Pacific Ocean
6
Russia may create 'drone swarms' capable of making decisions in 5 years
7
Russian diplomat warns against weapons supplies to Ukraine
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама