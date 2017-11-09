Back to Main page
Ukraine’s President unsupportive of idea of severing relations with Russia

World
November 09, 2:34 UTC+3 KIEV

Ukrainian media said earlier an amendment ostensibly envisioning the breakoff of diplomatic relations with Russia had been made to the bill on reintegration of Donbass

KIEV, November 8. /TASS/. President Pyotr Poroshenko of Ukraine does not support the idea of severing diplomatic with Russia, the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada representing the Pyotr Poroshenko Bloc, Ivan Vinnik said on Wednesday upon the outcome of a meeting of the bloc’s caucus.

"There was a major discussion on a wide range of issues," he told a local TV channel adding that everyone heard things in his or her own way. "The only thing I can tell you is that the President doesn’t support the idea of breaking off diplomatic relations with the Russian Federation - the idea that I suggested to the committee. It remains under consideration."

"We’ll decide on the modality later," he said.

Ukrainian media said earlier an amendment ostensibly envisioning the breakoff of diplomatic relations with Russia had been made to the bill on reintegration of Donbass, currently under scrutiny in the Rada.

However, the chairman of the parliamentary committee for security, Sergei Pashinsky said the Rada did not have the power to sever diplomatic relations with foreign countries and no such amendments to the controversial bill had been made.

Ivan Vinnik, whom the media ascribed authorship of the amendment to, also denied submitting the amendment for consideration to the Rada.

"An amendment of this kind can’t appear because the term for submitting any amendments [to the bill] is over," he told Ukraina 112 channel.

Реклама