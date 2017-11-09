Serbian Foreign Minister calls off ambassador to Ukraine for consultations

BELGRADE, November 9. /TASS/. Serbia’s Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic on Wednesday called off the ambassador to Ukraine, Radet Bulatovic, for consultations on pressing issues of relations with Ukraine, the Foreign Ministry said in a report.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry earlier called off the Ukrainian ambassador to Serbia, Alexander Alexandrovich, in the wake of his anti-Serb and Russophobic declarations that had triggered a diplomatic scandal.

"Serbia’s Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic has revoked the ambassador to Ukraine, Radet Bulatovic, for consultations in the wake of pressing issues in relations with Ukraine," the report said. "Diplomatic missions in other countries have the task of establishing better bilateral relations"

"Serbia is committed to building relations with Ukraine proceeding from the principles of mutual respect but it will not let anyone turn it into a victim of international relationships, to which it has no connection," the ministry said.

The statement said Serbia had stressed many a time since the beginning of the crisis and in the course of its term of rotating presidency of the OSCE that is respects Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

Also, the Serbian government took a range of important steps to investigate the activity of Serbian citizens who had taken part in armed conflicts abroad, including Ukraine. In this way it proved its respect for its international legal commitments.

"In this connection, the Serbian Foreign Minister recalled the participation of Ukrainian mercenaries in the crimes that the Croats committed against the Serbs in Croatia, but unlike Serbia, Ukraine never condemned them," the statement said.

On November 2, Serbia’s Foreign Ministry commented on numerous anti-Serb and anti-Russian declarations made by ambassador Alexandrovich, saying they were inadmissible and obscene. The ministry’s State Secretary Ivica Toncev issued a special statement in connection with Alexanrovich’s allegations and urged the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry and cabinet of ministers to point out the flaws in his behavior.

Alexandrovich claimed in a number of flagrant interviews that Serbia was not conducting an independent foreign policy and that it served as a handy instrument for Russia, which was destabilizing the entire region of Western Balkans and thus destroying Europe.

The scope of totally unsubstantiated claims he made included the statements on the ‘destabilizing Serbian factor’ in Macedonia, on the fanning of tensions in relations with Croatia and on Serbian extremists’ interference in a coup attempt in Montenegro, among many other things.

Alexandrovich went as far as to speculate about separatism in Bosnia and Herzegovina and clutched at an opportunity to support a vociferous statement by Hoyt Brian Yee, a U.S. deputy assistant secretary of state in charge of Europe and Eurasia, that that Serbia „cannot sit on two chairs at the same time, especially if they are that far apart".

"It was a lucky chance that the interview [with the Ukrainian ambassador - TASS] did not last longer, or otherwise Serbia would have been charged with triggering World War II - in collaboration with Russia, naturally," the Serbian Foreign Ministry said.

Ambassador Alexandrovich kept churching out the claims that no one in Serbia took seriously but President Vucic had to come up with a strongly worded commentary after the former man said Belgrade was not persecuting the Serbs who allegedly took part in the hostilities in eastern Ukraine on the side of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk republics.

"I’d like others to stay away from preaching morality here in this way and especially those who deprive their ethnic minorities of the right to use native tongues," Vucic said. "To say nothing of those who […] pass laws on criminal procedures against the people taking part in other countries’ wars."

The general public in Serbia that was outraged by ambassador Alexandrovich’s claims received the reports on his revocation with enthusiasm.

Comments in the social networks said ’Please keep him there as long as you can!’, ‘It would be good if he stayed back in Kiev for the sake of our mental health, which he violates with his gems’.

It appears, however, that the consultations between Minister Klimkin and Alexandrovich at the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry concentrated mostly on the ways of fueling new tensions. They raised Belgrade’s contacts with Crimea and the presence of Serb volunteers in Donbass.

"Key attention during the consultations was focused on the problem of Serb mercenaries and on the importance of Serbia’s compliance with its international obligations in the sphere of struggle with terrorism," the ministry said in a commentary. It added that "contacts between Serb representatives and the occupied Crimea are highly alarming.

Klimkin twittered in this connection that Ukraine would also turn for consultations to its "European friends and partners".