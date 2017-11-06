Back to Main page
Helicopter crashes in Tatarstan

World
November 06, 15:35 UTC+3 KAZAN

The pilot of the Bell-407 has died, spokesman for the Tatarstan branch of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry Andrei Rodygin said

KAZAN, November 6. /TASS/. A Bell-407 helicopter has crashed in the Verkhneuslon district of Tatarstan, the press office of the regional emergencies services said on Monday.

"A report came at 08:09 Moscow time on November 6 that a helicopter had crashed near the Krasny Pakhar gardeners’ partnership in the Verkhneuslon district of the Republic of Tatarstan. It was established upon arrival that a Bell-407 helicopter belonging to Ak Bars Aero had crashed," the press office said.

As was reported earlier, investigators from the Volga Investigation Department of Russia’s Investigative Committee were sent to the crash site to investigate the circumstances of the accident.

The pilot of the Bell-407 helicopter has died in the crash, spokesman for the Tatarstan branch of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry Andrei Rodygin said.

"Upon arrival of the operational group, it was established that a Bell-407 helicopter had crashed. Unfortunately, the pilot has died," he said.

