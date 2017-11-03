Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Catalan ex-leader describes arrests of his government members as ‘attack on democracy’

World
November 03, 8:31 UTC+3 BARCELONA

Puigdemont said he was not trying to escape justice, describing the charges against them as unfounded and politically motivated

Share
1 pages in this article
Carles Puigdemont

Carles Puigdemont

© AP Photo/Felipe Dana

BARCELONA, November 3. /TASS/. Former head of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont, on Thursday described the Spanish government’s decision to initiate arrests of several Catalan politicians over the unilateral declaration of independence as "an attack on democracy."

"What happened today was a serious attack on democracy," Puigdemont, who is currently in Brussels, said during a video linkup with Catalonia’s TV-3 channel.

Read also
Carles Puigdemont

Ousted Catalan leader has no plans to request political asylum in Belgium

"The Spanish government rejects dialogue needed to solve political problems," he said. "And this is a political problem. Instead of choosing dialogue, [the Spanish government] opts for police violence and arrests, which is a road to repressions."

He also said that the current decisions by the Spanish authorities threaten the early elections to the parliament of Catalonia, set by Madrid for December 21.

"What happened today was a blow to the December 21 elections, which will be held amid repressions," he said. "I demand the release of my aides [Catalan ministers] and demand an end to political repressions. By jailing a government just for fulfilling their electoral promises, they openly put themselves above the rule of law."

Earlier, Puigdemont said in a Twitter post that "the legitimate government of Catalonia was put in prison for their ideas and for fulfilling the mandate, approved by the Catalan parliament."

Prosecutors accuse Puigdemont and 13 former members of his government of revolt, rebellion and embezzlement. They face 30 years of imprisonment for sedition against central authorities under the Spanish law.

A Spanish court is yet to decide whether to issue an international arrest warrant for Puigdemont and four of his former ministers, who are currently in Brussels.

The remaining nine members of the regional cabinet of ministers appeared in a court in Madrid earlier in the day, eight of them were later taken to custody after the hearings, including former Catalan deputy head Oriol Junqueras. Prosecutors did not ask detention only for Santi Vila, who resigned of his own accord from the post of the Minister of Business and Knowledge before Catalonia declared its independence from Spain. He was granted bail of 50,000 euro.

Read also
Carles Puigdemont

Court in Spain issues warrant to arrest former Catalan president — media

On October 27, the Catalan parliament issued a resolution on declaration of an independent republic the operation of which was already suspended by the country’s Constitutional Court. Spain’s Senate satisfied Madrid’s appeal to use Article 155 of the kingdom’s constitution that has never been used before. It makes it possible to restrict Catalonia’s self-governance.

After its approval, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy declared the decision to dismiss Catalan head Carles Puigdemont and his government members from their positions. In addition, Rajoy dissolved the Catalan parliament and set an election in the autonomous community for December 21.

On October 30 it was reported that the region’s former head, along with some of his ex-aides, has left for Brussels. At the same time, Puigdemont said he was not trying to escape justice, describing the charges laid against them as unfounded and politically motivated, and the possible punishment of 30 years in prison - as excessive.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Czech president lashes at EU’s ‘hypocritical’ approach to anti-Russian sanctions
2
Russian top brass puzzled by US general’s remarks on situation in eastern Syria
3
Catalan ex-leader describes arrests of his government members as ‘attack on democracy’
4
Moscow prepares to welcome 21 million tourists next year
5
Moscow confirms preparations for Japanese top diplomat’s visit to Russia underway
6
Russian strategic bombers wipe out terrorists’ arms depots in Syria
7
Court rejects Siemens bid to waive 'Crimean turbines' lawsuit
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама