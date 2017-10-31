Back to Main page
Moldovan president blasts ruling coalition’s anti-Russian policy

World
October 31, 14:06 UTC+3 CHISINAU

This year, five Russian diplomats have been expelled from Moldova while Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin has been declared as a persona non grata

CHISINAU, October 31. /TASS/. Moldovan President Igor Dodon blasted on Tuesday the anti-Russian policy of the Democratic Party of Moldova, which has a majority in the parliament and the government of the republic.

"The government is doing everything to disrupt the accords that were reached in the course of the negotiations between the presidents of both countries [Moldova and Russia]. Moreover, the anti-Russian rhetoric has been specially timed to coincide with our meetings," Dodon told TASS.

Mihai Ghimpu, head of Moldova’s Liberal Party

Moldova’s liberals initiate presidential impeachment

This year, five Russian diplomats have been expelled from Moldova while Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin has been declared as a persona non grata and also Russian journalists, political scientists, experts and actors have been deported from Chisinau, the Moldovan president said.

This is done under the pressure of "curators" in the ruling Democratic Party from the United States and the European Union, the Moldovan president noted.

"The ruling majority [in the parliament and the government of Moldova] hopes that for this anti-Russian rhetoric the West will forgive them corruption and lawlessness, which have discredited the idea of Euro-integration," Dodon said.

"Now the work on restoring cooperation between our countries is proceeding at the highest level. On the one hand, this is good but on the other hand this is insufficient as technical work at the inter-governmental level is needed to implement many of our accords. This work is under way on the part of Russia and is blocked on the part of the Moldovan side so far," he said.

The president of Moldova said he was grateful to Russia that it was still refraining from retaliation measures to the Moldovan government’s anti-Russian actions.

"For me, it is important to maintain the positive dynamics in the Moldovan-Russian relations. It is important that Russia’s possible counter-measures should not affect ordinary people: the exporters which are building up deliveries to the Russian market and labor migrants most of whom support their country with money transfers," Dodon said.

