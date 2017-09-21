Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moldova’s liberals initiate presidential impeachment

World
September 21, 14:06 UTC+3 CHISINAU

According to Moldova’s constitution, a proposal to dismiss a president from his position may be made by at least one-third of parliamentary members

Share
1 pages in this article

CHISINAU, September 21. /TASS/. Leader of Moldova’s Liberal Party Mihai Ghimpu suggested impeachment of the republic’s president Igor Dodon. He presented this initiative at a special parliamentary meeting that discusses laws that Dodon declined and sent for revisitation.

Read also
Moldovan president Igor Dodon

Governance of pro-European parties left bitter legacy for Moldova, president says

"The president not just refuses to approve laws, but has been making mistakes recently… We propose a draft decision on his dismissal and organization of a referendum on this issue. We request our counterparts from all factions to support this initiative," Ghimpu said. It was signed by the Liberal Party members. There are 11 of them in the 101-seat parliament.

According to Moldova’s constitution, a proposal to dismiss a president from his position may be made by at least one-third of parliamentary members and must be urgently communicated to the republic’s head. Then the issue is placed for a national referendum.

Moldova’s ruling coalition of pro-European parties that forms a majority in the parliament, as well as the government, argues in favor of Moldova’s integration in the EU. Its representatives vocally criticize President Dodon who urges for restoration of strategic partnership with Russia. The president is blocking the initiatives of pro-European authorities, and the head of state’s proposals find no support among the MPs that represent the coalition.

Moldova’s head of state earlier said that he was not afraid of impeachment by the ruling majority which almost 80% of the republic’s population distrusts, according to polls. He also assured that the citizens would vote against his resignation and proposed the issue of expansion of his authority to be introduced at a national referendum.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Aftermath of powerful earthquake in Mexico
11
Violence in Myanmar: Rohingya refugee crisis
10
The 20th century's greatest human rights activists
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow warns US any shellings of Russian task force by Syrian opposition will be thwarted
2
US fighter jets escort Russian bombers over Baltic and Norwegian Seas
3
Breaking of Idlib siege leaves three Russian servicemen wounded
4
Kremlin shares Defense Ministry's stance on US role in militants’ attack in Syria
5
Moldova’s liberals initiate presidential impeachment
6
Russian warship sails through English Channel
7
Russian Defense Ministry develops electromagnetic gun to counter drones
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама