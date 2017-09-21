Moldova’s liberals initiate presidential impeachment

CHISINAU, September 21. /TASS/. Leader of Moldova’s Liberal Party Mihai Ghimpu suggested impeachment of the republic’s president Igor Dodon. He presented this initiative at a special parliamentary meeting that discusses laws that Dodon declined and sent for revisitation.

"The president not just refuses to approve laws, but has been making mistakes recently… We propose a draft decision on his dismissal and organization of a referendum on this issue. We request our counterparts from all factions to support this initiative," Ghimpu said. It was signed by the Liberal Party members. There are 11 of them in the 101-seat parliament.

According to Moldova’s constitution, a proposal to dismiss a president from his position may be made by at least one-third of parliamentary members and must be urgently communicated to the republic’s head. Then the issue is placed for a national referendum.

Moldova’s ruling coalition of pro-European parties that forms a majority in the parliament, as well as the government, argues in favor of Moldova’s integration in the EU. Its representatives vocally criticize President Dodon who urges for restoration of strategic partnership with Russia. The president is blocking the initiatives of pro-European authorities, and the head of state’s proposals find no support among the MPs that represent the coalition.

Moldova’s head of state earlier said that he was not afraid of impeachment by the ruling majority which almost 80% of the republic’s population distrusts, according to polls. He also assured that the citizens would vote against his resignation and proposed the issue of expansion of his authority to be introduced at a national referendum.