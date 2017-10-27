Spanish authorities publish Senate’s decision approving legal measures for Catalonia

MADRID, October 27. /TASS/. The Spanish government bulletin has published the Senate’s decision approving the government-initiated measures to resolve the Catalonia crisis.

This step will provide Madrid with an opportunity to activate Article 155 of the country’s Constitution, which has never been implemented before. The article will allow the Spanish government to suspend Catalonia’s autonomy. According to Madrid, it is a necessary move given the Catalan authorities’ refusal to abide by their obligations prescribed by law. Besides, the Spanish government says that the Catalan authorities’ actions damage the state’s interests.

The measures particularly stipulate the dismissal of Catalonia’s President Carles Puigdemont, Vice President Oriol Junqueras and heads of regional government’s departments, as well as holding regional election within a six months’ period to restore law and order.

Catalonia's independence

Earlier on Friday, the Catalan parliament passed a resolution declaring a republic independent of Spain. Rounds of applause broke out in the chamber after the results of the vote had been announced.

Meanwhile, the Spanish government plans to file an appeal with the Constitutional Court against Catalonia’s declaration of independence, the Europa Press news agency reported.

On October 1, Catalonia held a referendum on seceding from Spain. A total of 90.18% of the voters, or more than two million people, said "yes" to Catalonia’s independence. Madrid said the referendum was illegal and refused to recognize its results.

A social and democratic state. #Spain and #Catalonia #ForwardTogether pic.twitter.com/aZYx96uCla — SpainMFA (@SpainMFA) 27 October 2017

The Catalan authorities insist that the plebiscite was held legitimately, while they only delayed the declaration of independence for a few weeks in order to make one last attempt to build dialogue with Madrid.