Spain’s Senate moves to impose direct rule on Catalonia

MARDID, October 27. /TASS/. Spain’s Senate (upper parliament house) has approved the government-initiated measures to settle the Catalan crisis.

Official Madrid’s position won support of the absolute majority of Senators on Friday. The Spanish government plans to activate Article 155 of the country’s Constitution, which allows Madrid to suspend Catalonia's autonomy. This article has never been used to this day and now Madrid wants to relieve the Catalan government members of their duties. Apart from that, the Spanish government wants to organize elections in the autonomy within six months.

According to the Spanish authorities, this measure stems from the Catalan government’s refusal to obey by its legal liabilities. More to it, Madrid says the Catalan authorities are infringing upon Spain’s national interest.

Earlier on Friday, Catalonia’s parliament voted for a resolution proclaiming independence from Spain. According to Europa Press, Madrid has pledged to challenge this decision with the Constitutional Court.

According to the news agency, as soon as the Spanish Senate approves measures proposed by the government to resolve the situation in Catalonia, the government will begin to implement them. The measures particularly stipulate the suspension of Catalonia’s President Carles Puigdemont, Vice President Oriol Junqueras and heads of regional government’s departments.