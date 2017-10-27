Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

UN calls for resolving Catalonia crisis within framework of Spanish constitution

World
October 27, 20:08 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS

The Spanish government plans to file an appeal with the Constitutional Court against Catalonia’s declaration of independence

Share
1 pages in this article

UNITED NATIONS, October 27. /TASS/. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres calls on the Spanish authorities and the Catalan government to seek solutions to the current crisis within the framework of the Spanish constitution, UN Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters on Friday.

"We are trying to follow up on the developments. For now the Secretary General encourages all concerned to seek solutions within the framework of the Spanish constitution and through established political and legal channels," he said.

Catalonia crisis

Earlier on Friday, the Catalan parliament passed a resolution declaring a republic independent of Spain. Rounds of applause broke out in the chamber after the results of the vote had been announced.

Read also

Catalonia declares independence

Meanwhile, the Spanish government plans to file an appeal with the Constitutional Court against Catalonia’s declaration of independence, the Europa Press news agency reported.

On October 1, Catalonia held a referendum on seceding from Spain. A total of 90.18% of the voters, or more than two million people, said "yes" to Catalonia’s independence. Madrid said the referendum was illegal and refused to recognize its results.

The Catalan authorities insist that the plebiscite was held legitimately, while they only delayed the declaration of independence for a few weeks in order to make one last attempt to build dialogue with Madrid.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin test-fires ballistic missiles in strategic nuclear force command and control drills
2
Russian senator warns of possible use of force following Catalan independence declaration
3
Russian top brass: US radars cover all possible trajectories of Russian ballistic missiles
4
Russia neutralizes threats along western borders by beefing up troop combat strength
5
Russian ground forces to be fully rearmed with Iskander-M ballistic missiles by late 2020
6
Russia to help Uzbekistan revive its defense industry
7
Russia does not intend to negotiate with EU on Nord Stream 2 — envoy
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама