Authorities in two Catalan cities remove Spanish flags from government buildings

World
October 27, 19:08 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Spanish government plans to file an appeal with the Constitutional Court against Catalonia’s declaration of independence

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. The City Council in Catalonia’s Girona has removed the Spanish flag from its office building ten minutes after the declaration of independence, the Caso Aislado newspaper reported.

According to the El Pais, the Spanish flag has also been removed from the local authorities’ office in the city of Sabadell.

Catalonia crisis

Earlier on Friday, the Catalan parliament passed a resolution declaring republic's independence from Spain. Rounds of applause broke out in the chamber after the results of the vote had been announced.

Meanwhile, the Spanish government plans to file an appeal with the Constitutional Court against Catalonia’s declaration of independence, the Europa Press news agency reported.

On October 1, Catalonia held a referendum on seceding from Spain. A total of 90.18% of the voters, or more than two million people, said "yes" to Catalonia’s independence. Madrid said the referendum was illegal and refused to recognize its results.

The Catalan authorities insist that the plebiscite was held legitimately, while they only delayed the declaration of independence for a few weeks in order to make one last attempt to build dialogue with Madrid.

