Viktor Yushchenko hints at presidential ambition

World
October 27, 17:15 UTC+3 KIEV

Viktor Yushchenko still believes that Ukraine needs his political course

KIEV, October 27. /TASS/. Former Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko has made it clear that he still has presidential ambition.

"It will be immodest of me to say that I still strongly believe that Ukraine needs a political course developed by President Yushchenko. In the widest sense of the word," he wrote on Facebook, uploading a photo of himself standing in front of a Ukrainian flag, which bears a message reading "Viktor Yushchenko. The only one not controlled by the Kremlin."

UKRAINE CRISIS
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

Russian, German presidents to discuss Minsk peace deal

Saakashvili asks Ukrainians to protect him from Poroshenko

Majority of Maidan-related charges against Yanukovich dropped — attorney

The former Ukrainian president pointed out that he had not signed a single agreement that he would feel ashamed for as president. "I did not sign the treacherous gas agreement, I did not give up on Crimea, I did not abandon Donbass. I have always been honest with the nation, and I think I have been a professional, so I have no regrets," the former president added.

While speaking about his past presidency, Yushchenko noted that he would need the next five years "in order to continue and strengthen my course." "My dear nation, I still believe that you need this political course. You have the right to choose. I don’t agree with the choice that most of you are inclined to make. But I will always respect it," Yushchenko concluded.

Viktor Yushchenko came to power in January 2005 following the so-called "Orange Revolution," as he beat Viktor Yanukovich in a repeat runoff election. However, at the 2010 presidential election, Yushchenko failed to compete with Yanukovich, managing to receive only a little more than five percent of the vote. In February 2017, Yushchenko turned 63.

Ukraine crisis
