Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Damascus to host talks with leaders of 11 moderate opposition groups on Sunday

World
October 27, 10:42 UTC+3 JARUT

The reconciliation center will coordinate the talks and will act as a guarantor of security

Share
1 pages in this article

JARUT/Syria/, October 27. /TASS/. Leaders of 11 armed groups of moderate opposition from the Eastern Kalamun region, in southwestern Syria’s Rif Dimashq Governorate, have agreed to arrive in Damascus on Sunday to discuss truce with the government, a TASS correspondent reported.

The decision was made after talks with the Russian military from the Center of Reconciliation of the Warring Parties. The Russian military have already agreed with the Syrian army on simplifying the procedures for checks at the government roadblocks. They also regularly send convoys with humanitarian assistance there.

Read also

Putin heralds liberation of over 90% of Syrian land from terrorists

The reconciliation center will coordinate the talks and will act as a guarantor of security for all its parties.

The militants, who agreed to participate in the talks, control five major cities in the Eastern Kalamun region, home to about 200,000 people. The elders and civilians had convinced them to sit down at the negotiating table.

The field commanders of Eastern Kalamun agreed to hold talks with the Syrian government provided that the Russian military take part in the process. "We hope that Russia, which acts as a guarantor at the talks, will use its authority and we will be able to find common ground with the government in our area. Other provinces will follow suit and the national crisis will end," one of them stressed.

After the talks the participants of illegal armed groups in Eastern Kalamun, numbering about 2,000, may join the government forces as people’s militias or lay down arms.

Under the decree of Syrian President Bashar Assad, all citizens of the areas controlled by militants, including those who took part in the fighting alongside with the armed groups, may join the reconciliation process.

In order to control the effort, a special commission for ceasefire has been set up in the Syrian capital of Damascus, which is personally overseen by the president. At the moment, more than 20,000 citizens have become the participants of the process.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin test-fires ballistic missiles in strategic nuclear force command and control drills
2
MP foresees dire consequences if Russia slaps sanctions on US in space cooperation
3
North Korea can develop nukes without testing them, expert says
4
Russian-Indian development of 5th-generation fighter jet goes according to plan
5
Moscow vows retaliation over new US moves against RT and Sputnik
6
Russia to minimize effects of US sanctions — Foreign Ministry
7
Mandate of UN-OPCW mission in Syria can be reviewed — Russia’s UN envoy
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама