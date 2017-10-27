Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

South Korea looks to Russia’s role in solving North Korea crisis — envoy to Russia

World
October 27, 0:15 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"I hope our two countries will continue to consult and exchange views for an even greater constructive role," the ambassador said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. Seoul looks to Russia’s assistance in the settlement of the crisis around North Korea’s nuclear program, South Korean Ambassador to Russia Park Ro-byug said at the ceremony of receiving an Honorary Doctorate Degree of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Diplomatic Academy.

Read also

Situation surrounding North Korea highly dangerous, Putin says

"The ROK appreciates Russian government’s support for UN Security Council resolutions and its full implementation. I hope our two countries will continue to consult and exchange views for an even greater constructive role," the ambassador said.

He also noted that "until the North sends a signal for genuine dialogue, the international community must send a unified message to the North". He said "the North has to reaffirm its commitment to denuclearization and take sincere measures in this regard."

The ambassador stressed that South Korea was seeking a stable development of the Far East, which could encourage North Korea for a more active role in regional economy.

"The ROK hopes to promote sustainable economic development in the Far East region through developing mutually beneficial economic cooperation projects, which would encourage North Korea to join the regional cooperation and bring a chance to change current confrontational situation," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Situation on the Korean Peninsula
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow vows retaliation over new US moves against RT and Sputnik
2
About 30 million Russian nationals live abroad
3
Russia launches ballistic missiles from submarines, spaceport during strategic drills
4
Diplomat bashes ‘wild and shocking’ ploy to link Kennedy assassination to Russia
5
Russian helicopter crashes off Norway's coast
6
Russian planemaker Sukhoi may start exporting jets to Africa in 2019
7
Russia’s Airborne Force to get mobile air defense system by 2020
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама