Hillary Clinton may attend St. Petersburg Second Eurasian Women's Forum

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton may take part in the Second Eurasian Women's Forum in Russia’s second-largest city St. Petersburg in September 2018, Russia’s Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said on Thursday.

"I still have correspondence with Hillary Clinton, although not regularly. We invited her last year, but she could not do that because of the election. She promised to come for our forum next year. I will also keep in touch with her," Matviyenko told the first meeting of the forum’s organizing committee.

The Second Eurasian Women's Forum will be held in St. Petersburg on September 20-21, 2018.

Russia’s upper house speaker noted that one of major goals is to ensure a high level of representation of foreign participants at the event.

"We need different women, with various views and positions, but those who are leaders in shaping the public opinion, the successful women, who can share their experience in achieving this success," Matviyenko stressed.