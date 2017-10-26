Hillary Clinton may attend St. Petersburg Second Eurasian Women's Forum

Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor ShowBusiness & Economy October 26, 15:35
Putin urges tighter security for Russia’s internet without ‘total barriers and filters’Russian Politics & Diplomacy October 26, 15:10
Putin heralds liberation of over 90% of Syrian land from terroristsMilitary & Defense October 26, 14:49
Russia bids to host opening match of 60th anniversary UEFA Euro Cup in 2020Sport October 26, 14:24
Diplomat calls out Kiev’s new education law as taking aim at Russian languageRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 26, 14:01
World economy to increase oil consumption by less than 1% in 15-20 years — ministerBusiness & Economy October 26, 13:51
Russia hands note of protest to US over removed consular archivesRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 26, 13:46
About 30 million Russian nationals live abroadSociety & Culture October 26, 13:42
Press review: Moscow won’t ‘get tough on’ Myanmar and who’s behind the Bad Rabbit virusPress Review October 26, 13:00
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton may take part in the Second Eurasian Women's Forum in Russia’s second-largest city St. Petersburg in September 2018, Russia’s Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said on Thursday.
"I still have correspondence with Hillary Clinton, although not regularly. We invited her last year, but she could not do that because of the election. She promised to come for our forum next year. I will also keep in touch with her," Matviyenko told the first meeting of the forum’s organizing committee.
The Second Eurasian Women's Forum will be held in St. Petersburg on September 20-21, 2018.
Russia’s upper house speaker noted that one of major goals is to ensure a high level of representation of foreign participants at the event.
"We need different women, with various views and positions, but those who are leaders in shaping the public opinion, the successful women, who can share their experience in achieving this success," Matviyenko stressed.