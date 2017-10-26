Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Hillary Clinton may attend St. Petersburg Second Eurasian Women's Forum

World
October 26, 12:55 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Second Eurasian Women's Forum will be held in St. Petersburg on September 20-21, 2018

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton may take part in the Second Eurasian Women's Forum in Russia’s second-largest city St. Petersburg in September 2018, Russia’s Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said on Thursday.

Read also

Kremlin rejects Hillary Clinton’s claim about Putin having ‘personal vendetta’ against her

"I still have correspondence with Hillary Clinton, although not regularly. We invited her last year, but she could not do that because of the election. She promised to come for our forum next year. I will also keep in touch with her," Matviyenko told the first meeting of the forum’s organizing committee.

The Second Eurasian Women's Forum will be held in St. Petersburg on September 20-21, 2018.

Russia’s upper house speaker noted that one of major goals is to ensure a high level of representation of foreign participants at the event.

"We need different women, with various views and positions, but those who are leaders in shaping the public opinion, the successful women, who can share their experience in achieving this success," Matviyenko stressed.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin heralds liberation of over 90% of Syrian land from terrorists
2
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
3
Russian defense contractor delivers third regimental set of S-400 systems this year
4
Iraqi government forces launch offensive against last IS stronghold
5
Russian-Chinese ties to top Russian premier's visit agenda, says expert
6
US spy aircraft fly at 10-15 km distance from Russia’s south border
7
GAC Motor Named Official Service Car Provider for Fortune Global Forum 2017
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама