OSCE secretary general to visit Moscow on November 2-3

VIENNA, October 26. /TASS/. Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Thomas Greminger will pay his first official visit to Moscow on November 2-3, an OSCE spokesperson told TASS on Wednesday.

According to the OSCE press service, the program of the visit is being elaborated.

It is not ruled out that during his stay in Moscow, Greminger will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, OSCE sources told TASS.

Thomas Greminger was appointed OSCE secretary general in July 2017 to succeed Italian diplomat Lamberto Zannier who took the office of OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities.