Saakashvili files lawsuit against Ukrainian Migration Service

First-ever Military Transport Aviation drills with 5,500 paratroopers kick off in RussiaMilitary & Defense October 25, 18:23
Luzhniki Stadium fit to welcome 78,000 spectators at Russia-Argentina football friendlySport October 25, 18:14
Saakashvili files lawsuit against Ukrainian Migration ServiceWorld October 25, 17:51
UK public bombarded by media blitz that Russia swayed Brexit — ambassadorRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 25, 17:42
Putin hopes Steinmeier’s visit will boost Russia-Germany tiesRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 25, 17:09
Saakashvili plans to appeal against revoking his Ukrainian citizenshipWorld October 25, 17:00
Yandex might use Uber technology to work on self-driving carBusiness & Economy October 25, 16:47
Gorbachev and Steinmeier eyeing ways to improve Russian-German tiesWorld October 25, 16:43
Formula One Red Bull’s consultant Marko rules out Kvyat’s return to Toro RossoSport October 25, 16:40
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
KIEV, October 25. /TASS/. Mikhail Saakashvili, the leader of Ukraine’s Rukh Novykh Sil (or the Movement of New Forces) and the former president of Georgia, has filed a lawsuit against the Ukrainian State Migration Service.
"We will file an appeal against this miserable paper. It is unclear what they will say, because not a single law has been implemented so we are filing a lawsuit against them before they say it is too late to do that, we are filing a lawsuit against the Migration Service," Saakashvili told the NewsOne TV channel.
On Tuesday, the Ukrainian authorities announced that Saakashvili’s application for a refugee status had been rejected, adding that he may be deported from the country. After that, the leader of Rukh Novykh Sil came to stay in the tent camp set up by protesters outside the parliament building in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev.
After being dismissed as Odessa regional governor, Saakashvili left Ukraine and almost immediately was stripped of Ukrainian citizenship.
As there was no legal opportunity for him to return to Ukraine, Saakashvili turned to his supporters who helped him cross the border in early September. Shortly after that, he applied for political asylum. According to the Ukrainian law, he should have received an official response within 24 hours, but the State Migration Service has remained silent until recently.
At the same time, the Ukrainian Justice Ministry has been assessing the possibility to extradite Saakashvili to Georgia, where several criminal charges were brought against him.