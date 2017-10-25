Gorbachev and Steinmeier eyeing ways to improve Russian-German ties

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Former President of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev and Germany President Frank-Walter Steinmeier have discussed prospects for better relations between Moscow and Berlin at their meeting in the Russian capital, the International Foundation for Socio-Economic and Political Studies (the Gorbachev Foundation) said in a release posted on its site on Wednesday.

"On October 25, Mikhail Sergeevich Gorbachev met at Germany’s embassy with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier who had arrived in Moscow on a working visit," the statement said.

"During an hour-long meeting, the men shared views on what should be done to improve relations between Russia and Germany."

"The former Soviet leader made an entry in the visitors’ book of the embassy, writing:

"I thank President of Germany for the meeting. I wish everything achieved in our countries’ relations would be preserved and we would continue following this path," Gorbachev was quoted as saying on the website.