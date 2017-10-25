Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Gorbachev and Steinmeier eyeing ways to improve Russian-German ties

World
October 25, 16:43 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The meeting between the two politicians lasted an hour

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/RAINER JENSEN

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Former President of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev and Germany President Frank-Walter Steinmeier have discussed prospects for better relations between Moscow and Berlin at their meeting in the Russian capital, the International Foundation for Socio-Economic and Political Studies (the Gorbachev Foundation) said in a release posted on its site on Wednesday.

"On October 25, Mikhail Sergeevich Gorbachev met at Germany’s embassy with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier who had arrived in Moscow on a working visit," the statement said.

"During an hour-long meeting, the men shared views on what should be done to improve relations between Russia and Germany."

"The former Soviet leader made an entry in the visitors’ book of the embassy, writing:

"I thank President of Germany for the meeting. I wish everything achieved in our countries’ relations would be preserved and we would continue following this path," Gorbachev was quoted as saying on the website.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Mikhail Gorbachev
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia and Philippines sign contract for delivery of grenade launchers
2
Bridge linking Crimea to mainland Russia passes halfway mark to completion
3
Kremlin slams Sobchak’s statement on Crimea as totally wrong
4
Kamaz to supply at least 1,000 trucks to Philippines by 2020
5
Washington returns flags removed from Russian Consulate General in San Francisco
6
Russian, German presidents to discuss Minsk peace deal
7
Baltic Fleet’s Steregushchy-class corvettes repel ‘air attack’ during Bay of Biscay drills
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама