Court upholds sentence on programmer Lisov’s extradition to US

World
October 24, 21:00 UTC+3 MADRID

Lisov was detained in Barcelona on January, 13 on US request

MADRID, October 24. /TASS/. The Spanish court has upheld the verdict to extradite detained Russian programmer Stanislav Lisov to the US, the court said in its ruling issued on Tuesday.

It was decided "to dismiss the appeal to revisit [the verdict,] filed by the process agents for Russian citizen Stanislav Lisov."

Read also
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova

Extradition of Russian citizens to third countries inadmissible, diplomat says

The final word on his case will be announced by Spain’s Council of Ministers.

In early August, it emerged that the court agreed to satisfy the demand to extradite the Russian to the US. Then the Russian’s defense appealed the specified decision.

In addition, Lisov’s lawyer said he was ready to address Spain’s Constitutional Court in order to prove the unlawfulness of the taken decision to extradite him to the United States.

Lisov was detained at the Barcelona airport on January 13 on a request from the United States, which later provided substantiated materials on the case. The US suspects Lisov of developing and using a new banking Trojan, NeverQuest, together with other persons to gain "access to computers of individuals and financial institutions to steal banking data, information on credit cards and personal data." The Russian national earlier denied any wrongdoing and said he had no idea of why the US authorities designated him as a suspect.

