Extradition of Russian citizens to third countries inadmissible, diplomat says

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 03, 13:11 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman has commented on the possible extradition of freelance journalist, Alexander Lapshin, from the territory of the Union State of Russia and Belarus to Azerbaijan
MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Russia maintains close contacts with Belarus on the case of Alexander Lapshin, but extradition of Russian nationals to third countries is unacceptable, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday.

"We insist that extradition of Russian citizens to third countries is inadmissible," she emphasized commenting on the possible extradition of freelance journalist, Alexander Lapshin, from the territory of the Union State of Russia and Belarus to Azerbaijan.

"We maintain intensive contacts with the Belarusian Foreign Ministry and the relevant competent authorities of that country," the diplomat said.

Alexander Lapshin who has the Russian and Israeli nationality was detained in Minsk last December. His name was earlier added to the international wanted persons database at Azerbaijan’s request. Baku accused him of visiting the Nagorno-Karabakh region without securing approval of the Azerbaijani authorities. Russian and Israeli diplomats earlier visited Lapshin in a remand prison in Minsk.

Persons
Maria Zakharova
Countries
Belarus
