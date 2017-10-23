New parties may join Astana talks on Syria

Italy's Veneto to fight against sanctions policy towards RussiaWorld October 23, 10:33
Cyprus expects to increase tourist flow from RussiaBusiness & Economy October 23, 9:54
Japanese PM Abe preparing for new meeting with PutinWorld October 23, 8:42
Former Argentine president to become senatorWorld October 23, 4:19
Coalition wants Raqqa to be a Syrian center beyond Assad’s control — Russian senatorRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 22, 14:22
Putin notes dynamic development of political dialogue between Russia, KazakhstanRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 22, 12:09
Russian Defense Ministry compares US coalition bombing of Raqqa to destruction of DresdenMilitary & Defense October 22, 9:56
NATO rejects media claims alliance unable of quick deploymentWorld October 21, 13:01
Russian senior diplomat: Moscow has 'no doubts' that Iran fulfilling JCPOA dealRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 21, 11:04
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ASTANA, October 23. /TASS/. New players may participate in the seventh international Astana meeting on Syria, Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov told reporters on Monday.
"I don’t rule out such a possibility, everything depends on how the guarantor countries coordinate their activities," he said when asked if new parties could join the Astana talks.
According to the Kazakh top diplomat, participants in the upcoming meeting will be known within a week.
The sixth international meeting on Syria took place in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana on September 14-15. The parties finalized the establishment of all the four Syrian de-escalation zones. The meeting involved the three guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire (Russia, Iran and Turkey), the Syrian government and armed opposition, as well as United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, while Jordan and the United States were present as observers.
The sixth Astana meeting on resolving the Syrian conflict is scheduled to be held on October 30-31.