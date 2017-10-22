Ukrainian military fire almost 80 shells, mines on Lugansk Republic - militia

LUGANSK, October 22. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Armed Forces over past 24 hours fired on territory of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) about 80 shells and mines, the militia’s spokesman Andrei Marochko said on Sunday.

"They fired 78 shells, mines and grenades," Luganskinformcenter quoted him as saying. "Under fire were our positions in Almaznaya, Frunze, Kalinovo, Krasny Liman, Znamenka, Veselaya Gora and the area around the monument to Prince Igor."

The Ukrainian military used the 120 and 82mm mortars, outlawed by the Minsk agreements, as well as grenade launchers and small arms, he added.

Earlier on Sunday, the republic’s defense authority reported the Ukrainian military had violated ceasefire twelve times.

Since the fall of 2014, participants in the Contact Group on East Ukrainian settlement have announced about a dozen of ceasefire deals. On June 24, the so-called "harvest ceasefire" came into effect - it was expected to hold until the end of August. However, shelling incidents continued to happen.

On August 23, the Contact Group members declared a "back-to-school" ceasefire in Donbass starting from August 25. However, on that very day, defense authorities of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk Republics reported that their territories had come under shelling from positions of the Ukrainian troops. Kiev, in turn, has been accusing the republics of violating the ceasefire.