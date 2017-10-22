One civilian and one DPR serviceman wounded in shelling by Ukrainian troops - DPR command

DONETSK, October 22. /TASS/. One civilian and one serviceman of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) were wounded in shelling by Ukrainian troops in the past day, Eduard Basurin, a spokesman for the DPR operation command, said on Sunday.

"One civilian and one DPR servicemen were wounded in shelling by Ukrainian troops," the Donetsk News Agency quoted him as saying.

According to Basurin, Ukrainian troops fired 35 mines at DPR’s populated localities in the past day. A total of 28 ceasefire violations by Ukrainian troops were reported during the day. As many as 13 DPR settlement came under shelling. Ukrainian troops used mortars, weapons from armored vehicles, grenade launchers and firearms.

According to DPR’s representative to the Joint Center for Coordination and Control (JCCC) Ruslan Yakubov said that one civilian was wounded in the village of Spartak which came under shelling by Ukrainian troops on Saturday evening.

On August 23, the Trilateral Contacts Group on settling the Ukrainian crisis made yet another attempt to impose a ceasefire along the contact line. The so-called back-to-school ceasefire came into effect from August 25. However, on the that exact day, the DPR’s and LPR’s defense ministries reported that their territories had come under shelling by Ukrainian troops. Kiev, in turn, has been accusing the republics of violating the ceasefire.