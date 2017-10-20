Spain hopes to enhance investment cooperation with Russia

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Spain could be a good investment partner for Russia, Ambassador to Russia Ignacio Ybanez Rubio said on Friday.

Speaking at the scientific conference ‘Modern Spain: Problems and Solutions’ at the Institute of World Economy and International Relations (IMEMO) of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Rubio said, "Mutual investments have been restricted. We hope the situation with mutual investments will change in coming years."

"Cooperation with Spanish companies would be a good policy," he added.

Besides, Spain "might become Russia’s good energy partner," he said.

"Nowadays, our companies are in intensive talks over major projects," Rubio said. "We hope they will be implemented in coming years."

Along with this, the Spanish ambassador noted "a considerable potential for mutual investments of Moscow and Madrid in Latin American countries."

"Russia has a vast potential to invest in third countries," the diplomat says. "Latin America may become a destination for those investments. Russia could invest along with Spain in this sphere.".