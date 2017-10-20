Russian diplomat says temporary checkpoints may appear on border with Belarus

Nornickel to begin construction of golf field in Siberia in 2018Business & Economy October 20, 16:10
MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. The Russian government has discussed establishment of temporary checkpoints on the Russian-Belarusian border in advance, Russian First Deputy Interior Minister Alexander Gorovoy said at Friday’s Federation Council meeting.
"The Russian government has discussed establishment of temporary border checkpoints along the borders with Belarus both along the highway and the railroad," he said, noting that there will be no need for halts of passenger trains.
"We will be working rather hard starting from May 2018. We are, of course, concerned about our open border regarding the decree signed in Belarus that provides the right of visa-free entry for five days for citizens from 80 states," Gorovoy said in response to a question on preparation for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
Drug trafficking through the Russian-Belarusian border has grown significantly, the deputy minister said. "Drug trafficking has increased many times both through trains and the highway across the Smolensk Region," Gorovoy noted, adding that it was necessary to unify the migration legislation and transfer to a single migration card by March 2018.