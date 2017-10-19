Former Afghan president says war on terror failing

SOCHI, October 19. /TASS/. The question as to who supports the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) in Afghanistan should be forwarded to the US, former Afghan president Hamid Karzai told TASS on the sidelines of the 14th annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club on Thursday.

He stated that "the war on terror is not effective rather failing." At the same time, in Karzai’s words, "Daesh has been raised and supported in Afghanistan since 2014."

"Who is supporting Daesh in Afghanistan, who is providing it with financial resources? These are also very important and serious questions that we ask and the US has to answer because they are in charge there," the former president of Afghanistan said.