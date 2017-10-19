Back to Main page
Astana talks on Syria to be held on October 30-31 — Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry

World
October 19, 8:45 UTC+3 ASTANA

The sixth round of talks was held in Astana on September 14-15

ASTANA, October 19. /TASS/. The 7th international meeting in Astana to resolve the situation in Syria will be held on October 30-31, the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan said in a statement.

Lavrov comments on Astana talks on Syria

"As agreed by the countries acting as guarantors of the ceasefire, the seventh international high-level meeting on Syria as part of the Astana process will be held on October 30-31, 2017," the statement said.

The ministry reminded that the sixth round of talks was held in Astana on September 14-15.

That round finished the process of establishing four de-escalation zones in Syria, created favorable conditions for intra-Syrian contacts in Geneva under the UN auspices, for making them [contacts] inclusive and for boosting humanitarian assistance to the Syrians.

The talks involved the delegations of the guarantor countries of the ceasefire regime (Russia, Turkey and Iran), the government of Syria and the Syrian armed opposition, special envoy of the UN Secretary General for Syria Staffan de Mistura, as well as representatives of Jordan and the United States as observers.

