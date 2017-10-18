North Korean diplomat arrives in Moscow

About 1,500 troops involved in post-Soviet security bloc’s drills in KazakhstanMilitary & Defense October 18, 13:06
MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Head of the North American department at North Korea’s Foreign Ministry, Choe Son Hui, has arrived in Moscow, a diplomatic source told TASS on Wednesday.
"Yes," the source said answering a question if the diplomat has arrived.
He did not rule out that the diplomat could meet with a representative of Russia’s Foreign Ministry.
Choe Son Hui arrived in Moscow to take part in the Nonproliferation conference.
The Center for Energy and Security Studies, a Russian NGO, jointly with Russia’s Foreign Ministry is holding the Nonproliferation conference in Moscow on October 19-21.
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the country’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov is expected to give a speech at the conference on Friday on the key Russian approaches and priorities in this area.