Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Croatia may help in mending ties between Russia, EU and NATO — president

World
October 18, 12:37 UTC+3 ZAGREB

The Croatian president said she was glad to visit Sochi, where she expected to discuss a wide range of issues at a meeting with Vladimir Putin

Share
1 pages in this article
Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic

Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic

© AP Photo/Amel Emric

ZAGREB, October 18. /TASS/. Croatia may help bolster cooperation between Russia, EU and NATO, Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic said in an interview with TASS ahead of her visit to Russia.

"I believe that Croatia may become an intermediary in cooperation between Russia, EU and NATO - organizations in which we are members and are supporting our common values, in which we hold a strong belief. Still, it is impossible to tackle many issues on the global stage without a dialogue with the Russian Federation, so I always support a dialogue in any disagreements," she noted.

Read also
Russia's Foreign Ministry

Russia voices concerns over Ukraine-Croatia contacts on regaining control over Donbass

It is vital to renew a dialogue between Russia and the west, the Croatian leader believes. "I think that a dialogue is a key thing. Russia and NATO are key factors of European security and stability. A dialogue should be preserved, and it should be made open; there should be confidence," the head of state said.

"Any deterioration in relations between NATO and Russia will have direct consequences for all aspects of European security and stability," Grabar-Kitarovic noted.

The Croatian president said she is glad to visit Sochi, where she expects to discuss a wide range of issues at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
4
Las Vegas shooting kills at least 50 — police
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Netanyahu-Shoigu talks on Iran in Syria and impact from Kurds’ Kirkuk exit
2
Kremlin highlighting rocky developments in Kiev, keeps close eye on events
3
Croatia may help in mending ties between Russia, EU and NATO — president
4
China vows to modernize army and expand military might
5
Syrian troops storm terrorist-held districts of Deir ez-Zor
6
US court turns down Russia tycoon Deripaska’s libel suit against AP
7
Press review: Putin could update foreign policy and Israel hits Syria amid Shoigu’s visit
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама