Croatia may help in mending ties between Russia, EU and NATO — president

About 1,500 troops involved in post-Soviet security bloc’s drills in KazakhstanMilitary & Defense October 18, 13:06
Press review: Netanyahu-Shoigu talks on Iran in Syria and impact from Kurds’ Kirkuk exitPress Review October 18, 13:00
Croatia may help in mending ties between Russia, EU and NATO — presidentWorld October 18, 12:37
Indian troops arrive in Russian Far East for Indra-2017 drillsMilitary & Defense October 18, 12:00
China vows to modernize army and expand military mightMilitary & Defense October 18, 11:41
Hundreds evacuated from central Moscow’s railway station amid bomb threatSociety & Culture October 18, 11:08
Russian top senator stresses inadmissibility of hostile rhetoric against North KoreaRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 18, 10:50
Kremlin highlighting rocky developments in Kiev, keeps close eye on eventsRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 18, 10:08
Ukrainian citizen, Right Sector member detained in Russia’s Rostov regionSociety & Culture October 18, 10:00
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ZAGREB, October 18. /TASS/. Croatia may help bolster cooperation between Russia, EU and NATO, Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic said in an interview with TASS ahead of her visit to Russia.
"I believe that Croatia may become an intermediary in cooperation between Russia, EU and NATO - organizations in which we are members and are supporting our common values, in which we hold a strong belief. Still, it is impossible to tackle many issues on the global stage without a dialogue with the Russian Federation, so I always support a dialogue in any disagreements," she noted.
It is vital to renew a dialogue between Russia and the west, the Croatian leader believes. "I think that a dialogue is a key thing. Russia and NATO are key factors of European security and stability. A dialogue should be preserved, and it should be made open; there should be confidence," the head of state said.
"Any deterioration in relations between NATO and Russia will have direct consequences for all aspects of European security and stability," Grabar-Kitarovic noted.
The Croatian president said she is glad to visit Sochi, where she expects to discuss a wide range of issues at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.