Croatia may help in mending ties between Russia, EU and NATO — president

ZAGREB, October 18. /TASS/. Croatia may help bolster cooperation between Russia, EU and NATO, Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic said in an interview with TASS ahead of her visit to Russia.

"I believe that Croatia may become an intermediary in cooperation between Russia, EU and NATO - organizations in which we are members and are supporting our common values, in which we hold a strong belief. Still, it is impossible to tackle many issues on the global stage without a dialogue with the Russian Federation, so I always support a dialogue in any disagreements," she noted.

It is vital to renew a dialogue between Russia and the west, the Croatian leader believes. "I think that a dialogue is a key thing. Russia and NATO are key factors of European security and stability. A dialogue should be preserved, and it should be made open; there should be confidence," the head of state said.

"Any deterioration in relations between NATO and Russia will have direct consequences for all aspects of European security and stability," Grabar-Kitarovic noted.

The Croatian president said she is glad to visit Sochi, where she expects to discuss a wide range of issues at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.