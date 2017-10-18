Woman injured as Kiev forces shell outskirts of Donetsk

Rusisan tennis star Sharapova comments on her performance in VTB Kremlin CupSport October 17, 19:29
DONETSK, October 17. /TASS/. A civilian woman was injured when the Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk on Tuesday evening, the command of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic said.
"The adversary continues to shell residential quarters in Donetsk’s Petrovsky district. As a result of a mortar shelling of the Trudovskie settlement from positions held by the 92nd separate motorized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Foces, a female civilian born in 1976 was wounded by a shell fragment," a military spokesman said.
A man was injured in another shelling that took place on the outskirts of Donetsk earlier in the day.
The participants of the Contact Group on Settlement in Eastern Ukraine agreed to establish a new ceasefire in Donbass from the midnight of August 25. It was named "school ceasefire," as it occurred ahead of the Day of Knowledge and the start of a school year. However, shelling continues.