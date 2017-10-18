More clashes between protesters and police reported in downtown Kiev

Rusisan tennis star Sharapova comments on her performance in VTB Kremlin CupSport October 17, 19:29
KIEV, October 17. /TASS/. More clashes between protesters and the police are reported from the building of Ukraine’s parliament in downtown Kiev, the 112.Ukraina television channel said on Tuesday evening.
According to the television channel, after the police tried to force the protesters from the square in front of the building, the protesters brought down the fence between them and starter to tear off policemen’s helmets.
At the moment, there are about 300 protesters and 500 policemen in the square.
Earlier in the day, more than 5,000 protesters gathered for a rally in front of the parliament’s building demanding the establishment of an anti-corruption tribunal and amendments to the legislation.
One of the protest leaders, former Georgian President and former governor of Ukraine’s Odessa region Mikhail Saakashvili, demanded President Pyotr Poroshenko step down.
By the evening, the protesters plunged into clashes with the police. As a result, one policeman and three protesters were hurt.
The protesters put up more than 60 tents in the area to stay overnight. It has been decided to resume the rally on Thursday.