USA intends to train four more Ukrainian Armed Forces battalions in 2018

WASHINGTON, October 17. /TASS/. The Pentagon plans to train four more battalions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2018, an official from the United States European Command (EUCOM) told TASS.

"I can tell you that we will assist in four rotations scheduled over the next year. We continue to advise the Ukrainian Army, who now lead the training rotations through the Joint Multinational Training Group - Ukraine program," the source said.

"The rotations are battalion sized elements of the Ukraine Army coming through the JMTG-U program as they have been for several years now. This is just a continuation of the program that has been in place since 2015," the source told TASS.

In turn, the press service of the US State Department told TASS said that the US administration continues to study the requests of Ukraine to provide it with military equipment and other type of military assistance.

In 2016, the US prepared 6 battalions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, including one - special forces. In 2015, the United States trained three battalions of the National Guard of Ukraine, which, as the Russian Foreign Ministry had earlier indicated, also included ultra-nationalists.

According to information previously provided by the American authorities, in particular, counter-battery radars, unmanned aerial vehicles, secure communications and radio electronic warfare equipment were transferred to Kiev. At the same time, Ukraine is also seeking supplies of American weapons.