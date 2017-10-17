Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

USA intends to train four more Ukrainian Armed Forces battalions in 2018

World
October 17, 7:39 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

In 2016, the US prepared 6 battalions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, including one - special forces

Share
1 pages in this article

WASHINGTON, October 17. /TASS/. The Pentagon plans to train four more battalions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2018, an official from the United States European Command (EUCOM) told TASS.

"I can tell you that we will assist in four rotations scheduled over the next year. We continue to advise the Ukrainian Army, who now lead the training rotations through the Joint Multinational Training Group - Ukraine program," the source said.

"The rotations are battalion sized elements of the Ukraine Army coming through the JMTG-U program as they have been for several years now. This is just a continuation of the program that has been in place since 2015," the source told TASS.

In turn, the press service of the US State Department told TASS said that the US administration continues to study the requests of Ukraine to provide it with military equipment and other type of military assistance.

In 2016, the US prepared 6 battalions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, including one - special forces. In 2015, the United States trained three battalions of the National Guard of Ukraine, which, as the Russian Foreign Ministry had earlier indicated, also included ultra-nationalists.

According to information previously provided by the American authorities, in particular, counter-battery radars, unmanned aerial vehicles, secure communications and radio electronic warfare equipment were transferred to Kiev. At the same time, Ukraine is also seeking supplies of American weapons.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
4
Las Vegas shooting kills at least 50 — police
12
Aftermath of powerful earthquake in Mexico
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Egypt invited to Astana talks on Syria as observer — source
2
Hungary can initiate amendments to PACE regulations to have Russia back — Hungarian MP
3
Russia's Rosoboronexport signs contracts to export 100,000 Kalashnikovs
4
Russian tennis star Sharapova arrives in Moscow for 2017 Kremlin Cup
5
Operation in Syria nearing completion — Russian defense minister
6
Israeli Defense Forces: Russia was notified in real-time about airstrike against Syria
7
Russia dismisses UK media claims on oil products supplies to Taliban
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама