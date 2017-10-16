Trump’s policy may exacerbate US exceptionalism — experts

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s policy of placing Washington’s interests above all others will exacerbate US exceptionalism, experts of the Valdai International Discussion Club said in a report published on Monday.

"With the US continuing to overwhelmingly dominate according to every measure of power, a return to the cult of sovereignty (with Donald Trump’s speech before the United Nations, as was his inaugural address in January, simply a hymn to national interests) is fraught with complications," the report reads.

"Donald Trump’s policy of placing US interests above all others will de facto exacerbate US exceptionalism - albeit, of a different type than that was advocated, for example, by former US President Barack Obama," the experts added.

According to the Valdai Discussion Club, "the US will not ‘become great again’ in the spirit of the 1950s, much less of the 1890s, the eras for which Trump apparently pines."

"Another leader of Charles de Gaulle’s stature will not appear in France. Great Britain is not destined to be the Mistress of the Sea or the main trading nation of the world ever again. Russia will not restore the Soviet Union or the borders of the Russian Empire at its peak. Neither will Turkey resurrect its Ottoman legacy," the report says.